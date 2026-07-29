Tiny Homes & Welcome Bears for Valor Villages Vets

Welcome Home: Sponsor a Bear (or Dog) for a Veteran

Imagine a homeless veteran walking into their own tiny home for the first time after years on the streets. We want that moment to feel like coming home.

For just $25, you can sponsor one complete Welcome Kit — a patriotic bear (or dog) plus a personal note from supporters like you.

This simple gift brings comfort, hope, and the message: “You are welcome here and we’re glad you’re home.”

Our Mission Valor Villages for Veterans is a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit building tiny-home communities with supportive services in the Cedar City/Enoch, Utah area. We provide permanent housing, community, therapy programs, job training, and more—so veterans can heal and thrive.

Every dollar goes directly to helping heroes bloom again.

Thank you for giving hope — today and beyond. 🇺🇸❤️



