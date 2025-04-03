Supporting Valerio Hernandez After Surgery

Friends, on March 31 2025 Valerio "Junito" Hernandez underwent surgery for complications suffered with his ankles and knees. He had a torn meniscus and a fracture on his Bakers Cyst, but he had to put this operation on hold to first deal with his ankles, which have suffered calcification interfering with his Achiles heel.

This procedure has rendered him unable to work on his beloved bakery for the upcoming coming two months. We appreciate any monetary contribution you could provide to alleviate some of the expenses that he needs covered.

As some of you know, Valerio is a beloved friend, brother, cousin, nephew, who has made his community happy with his renowned special occasion cakes. He always brings a smile to everyone with his friendliness and contagious happiness. Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated!