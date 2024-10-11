Support VALAINA's Vision of Hope & Transformation

VALAINA believes that music is a beautiful gift and a universal language that can be used to heal, transform, and inspire change. Our mission is rooted in breaking the silence around the stigmas that surround mental health, substance abuse, and the experiences of survivors of abuse. These are more than just themes in our music—they are the stories of real people, including our own, who have faced these struggles.

The silence around mental health and addiction keeps too many people isolated, afraid to speak up or ask for help. We know this pain, and we refuse to let it define or silence us. Through our music, we’re leading a movement to normalize conversations around mental health, and to give voice to those who have been silenced by trauma, addiction, and societal expectations.

But we can’t do it alone.

Your support will help us take specific steps forward that go beyond creating music that spreads the message that you’re not too far gone. There is a hope unlike anything you may not have experienced or even know. Several members of VALAINA are living testimonies of being rescued and given another chance. It wouldn’t have been possible without the intervention and saving grace of God. Here are some of our goals to give tangible help, and how your contribution will have an immediate and lasting impact:

1. Launch Mental Health Workshops and Programs

We plan to host free and low-cost workshops that focus on mental health, self-care, and recovery, both in-person and online. These workshops will be led by certified mental health professionals and addiction recovery specialists, offering practical tools for coping with stress, depression, and addiction.

Funds will go toward:

• Paying professional facilitators and guest speakers.

• Renting spaces for in-person workshops or creating secure, accessible digital platforms for online events.

• Providing attendees with materials and resources, such as mental health guides, journals, and workbooks, to help them in their healing journey.

2. Build Online Support Communities

We will create a dedicated online platform where individuals struggling with mental health or addiction can find community, share their stories, and connect with others who understand what they're going through. This will be a safe, moderated space that encourages ongoing peer support and fosters healing.

Funds will go toward:

• Developing and maintaining the website and mobile app that will house these support communities.

• Hiring moderators and mental health professionals to ensure the space remains supportive and safe for all users.

• Creating resources like videos, downloadable guides, and forums to aid in recovery and connection.

3. Develop Mental Health and Trauma Resources

In addition to music, we want to provide practical resources for those facing mental health challenges. We’ll be creating toolkits, guides, and videos on topics like coping with anxiety, dealing with trauma, and supporting loved ones through addiction and recovery.

Funds will go toward:

• Creating high-quality, informative content in collaboration with mental health experts.

• Distributing these resources both digitally and in print at our shows and events, ensuring they reach those who need them most.

• Offering some resources in multiple languages to ensure accessibility for diverse communities.

4. Host Benefit Concerts and Awareness Events

Our live performances are powerful tools for spreading our message. We want to expand this by organizing benefit concerts that not only raise awareness but also directly fund mental health organizations and addiction recovery services. These events will be opportunities for us to collaborate with experts, share stories of resilience, and inspire audiences to take action in their own lives.

Funds will go toward:

• Covering the costs of venues, equipment, and promotions for these special events.

• Partnering with local and national mental health organizations, ensuring that a portion of proceeds goes directly to support their vital work.

• Creating impactful, emotional concert experiences that connect audiences with mental health advocates and survivors.

5. Offer Free or Subsidized Therapy Sessions

Through partnerships with licensed therapists and counselors, we aim to provide free or low-cost therapy sessions to individuals who cannot afford professional help. These sessions will be offered as part of our outreach programs and will focus on supporting those dealing with addiction, trauma, and mental health challenges.

Funds will go toward:

• Paying for the services of qualified therapists and counselors.

• Offering therapy both in-person and virtually to ensure accessibility for people in different locations and situations.

• Creating an emergency fund for those in crisis who need immediate mental health support.

Your support will help us continue creating music that not only entertains but empowers and connects with individuals who feel lost, broken, or alone. It will help us expand our reach and offer more than just songs—we want to provide resources, build communities, and create safe spaces where people feel strong enough to share their own stories, break the chains of stigma, and start their healing journeys.

Together, we can make a difference. With your help, we will inspire others to step forward, share their struggles, and find the strength to overcome. Let’s break the silence and turn our voices into a force for change.

Join us, support the movement, and help us create a world where no one has to suffer in silence. Be Unusual.



