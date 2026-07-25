Vaccines and treatments for Kiara

I'm asking for donations at this time. I can't do uber because my car needs a part replaced. I have a interview tomorrow and which I hope I do get the job! 🤞❤️ but long story short, this is Kiara I brought her home with me when I came back from New Mexico my cousin found her abandoned. she is part of our family now. She needs her vaccines and needs too be seen for her eye and nose. She dose sneezing alot. But at this point I need help to get her in ASAP. Anything helps. And no this is not a scam.