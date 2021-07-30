Campaign Image

Vaccine Police

Campaign created by Haschal Thompson

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Key

My name is Christopher Key and I recently got terminated from my job for standing up for all the people around the world. The purpose is to raise money to hold the nation's accountable, defend the right of freedom, and protect the children around the world from mask mandates, forced vaccines, and child trafficking.
Recent Donations
Chip
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Suella
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Jan Scott
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Suella
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Scott Gabelman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jan Scott
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

New living expo
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anthony F
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Ray Mosel
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Shae
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Kim D
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Spope
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Suella
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

MARK AND ROBERTA
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Harold Pringle
$ 80.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Chip
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

