Vacay Relief: Self-Care for the Giver

It’s funny how life sneaks up on you, isn’t it? One minute you're carefree and soaking in every moment like it's your last, the next you're juggling so many plates that you can barely remember what a day off feels like. That's me—I've spent years caring for others, always putting everyone else first. And now... well, let’s just say I need to catch up on some rest and relaxation too! It all started with family members; needed help with care after I retired But here’s the thing: bills don’t stop coming when you can least afford them,but still smiling through my teeth because that’s what you do when someone needs you. I need to take care of myself so I can keep taking care of others. It sounds selfish, maybe, but it's a necessary cycle for me right now. A vacation—even just a small one—could make all the difference. But finances are tight and bills piled high like dishes waiting in the sink after everyone has gone home. And that’s where you come in. If you could spare even $5, it would mean so much to me right now. It might not seem like much compared to what I need—which is around $10K for a decent break away from everything—but every bit helps when bills are overdue and the coffeemaker’s out of beans again. If you can relate even just a little, or if this story reminds you of someone who needs a helping hand (or heart!), sharing this could be your way of paying it forward without having to take on another project yourself! Whether that's by donating through the link provided below or simply sending positive vibes and prayers my way, I genuinely appreciate any support. Remember: sometimes all we need is a little push—a moment where someone else sees us in our struggles and says, "Hey, let me help you get back on your feet." Whether it's providing for myself or helping another soul out there like mine, every kind act counts. So thank you... from the bottom of my heart With love and gratitude

Fay 🌟