Vacation funds

After years of working long hours, six days a week, getting up at 3:00 a.m., and doing everything I can to provide for my family, I’ve realized something… I rarely take time to make memories with the people I love most.

My dream is to take my family on a much-needed vacation. It’s not about luxury—it’s about spending quality time together and making memories we’ll never forget.

I’ve had a few people tell me I should start a vacation fund, so I finally decided to. If anyone would like to help, no matter how small the amount, I would be beyond grateful. Please know there is absolutely no pressure at all. Your prayers, encouragement, and even sharing this post mean just as much to me.

I work hard every day, and asking for help isn’t something that comes easy. I simply wanted to put my dream out there and see where God leads.

Thank you to everyone who has always supported my family. We appreciate you more than you know. ❤️



