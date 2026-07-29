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Warmth & Hope for Orphans

Monthly Goal$4,000 USD
Total Raised$9 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created bykarim karim

Warmth & Hope for Orphans

Every year, winter hits us with its biting cold, but this season feels different. It’s a stark reminder of what many children face during this time—cold and no warmth to keep them cozy through the frosty nights. I know firsthand how it feels, not just as an orphan who experienced hunger and cold in my younger days, but also because I remember those long winters when we barely had enough blankets to share among us kids huddled under one roof.

That’s why this crowdfunding campaign is about more than raising money; it’s about reaching out during the hardest times of these children's lives—the cold nights without a warm blanket or coat, with no one but themselves and their thoughts for company through endless hours of darkness. It’s about giving them hope when they feel all hope might be lost, stepping in before winter completely sweeps over them and chills their hearts to the bone.

Imagine spending your childhood not just once, like I did, but twice—knowing loss so deeply it becomes part of who you are? That's what many children here face every day. They’ve experienced too much: losing parents, moving from one foster home to another, never feeling quite at home or truly secure in their surroundings. This isn’t just about providing physical warmth; it’s about giving these kids the comfort of a loving environment where they can be children and not have to worry about survival every minute.

I am reaching out because I know we all want more for our fellow humans—for them to experience joy, laughter, love, and care in their lives. We cannot turn away from those who need us most; it’s simply against human nature. If you can relate even a bit to what these children are going through or have experienced similar hardships yourself, let's stand together this winter season as one big family—a supportive community that looks out for each other in times of distress and vulnerability.

So here is my plea: Please donate whatever amount you can spare towards warm clothing and blankets needed by the less fortunate children during these harsh months. No donation is too small; every dollar counts! If donating isn’t possible right now, I kindly ask that you send your prayers—because sometimes all we need are kind thoughts from strangers across the miles to keep us going through life's darkest moments.

Let’s make this winter brighter for these children. Let’s be their warmth in a cold world and give them back something they had almost lost forever: hope, love, and care that should never have been taken away but given freely as every child deserves. Thank you from the bottom of my heart—let's show these kids how much we all truly care!

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