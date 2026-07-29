Hello everyone. I am a hardworking mother of three. I make sure my children have everything they need until a month where I lost my source of income.





I've been struggling to keep my lights on and water on at the moment. Every day I put in about four to seven applications to several jobs, but no call back. Right now, I'm doing Swiftsmart to make some money, but bills are still piling up. I'm doing what I can because I can't just sit around doing nothing.





I don't ask people for anything because of the letdown, but my back's against the wall, and my faith is getting stronger by the day. I will not be in this situation for long. I believe that. If you could please help with even one dollar, I would appreciate the help. Thank you so much. You don't know how much this will mean to us.



