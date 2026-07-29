This is not only me setting up this campaign and fundraiser for myself and selfish needs. Me and my little sister are struggling right now she doesn't know but I made this secretly and we just got off the phone I told her " sis I know its not easy when u keep saying God is going to make a way, and u dont see the way or what if it turns out the ends u needed met and help u needed doesn't come through. I will explain she needs 250 for her light bill and about 180 for groceries her and about id aay roughly 60 for the Pets food she has 4 dogs and 1 cat. But we are in this blindly and on our own and we know God got us and will make a way but she desperately has to come up with the bill money groceries is a must and animals fed. It's hard we dont have a vehicle and live in a small town only like 6 places like a mcdonals and taco bell and gas stations thats it and even the mcdonalds and taco bell hard to get on but . Look anything we raise to pay the ESSENTIAL bills we will show a receipt of where all the money is going . Nothing like extravagant shopping sprees r even making a scam or lie out of this. The rest of the money would like to give to this GiveSendGo 10 percent and then we want to give to a Christian ministry and the rest we earn if it is langnape like the 250 light bill she paid half of last months just 4 days ago and now they want the rest this months they already gave her an extension but please help up atleast reach this goal. The groceries and food for pets are essentials but ik it can be figured out as well. But anything that we get past the 490 total we looking for everything taken care of but the 250 is a must like it is due May 22,2026. But anything after that raised is we are trying to get on our feet and get a job in town or a way to get our family to help us with a vehicle if we show them we doing better and getting on our feet. It's been hard all we been through and we've always kept God in the center of what we do no matter what the outcome and we dont throw him into our business or post publicly like this unless we mean it and not to just reel in the Christians or Believers our goal is to start a business together called Jars for Jesus we have tons of Mason Jars and other Jar containers we will take them and decorate them in so many ways and then sell them and give 50 percent profit to Christian/Mission Organization one example is like Samaritans Purse or Lottie Moon or some of the newer Organizations and then fund real missionaries spreading the word of God so

50 percent to God then the rest to split with me and her and we want to reach out to our community we only asking for help this once and know with just this one shot and those wiling to help us help others and we dont just help ourselves and again we are willing to show receipts of where all the money we get donated or blessed with goes to and we do not again just use the name of the Lord to get what we want im just saying we've been tested the most lately and its urgent we never reach out this far for help figure its worth the shot

If you can help us thank you so much and we chose 10 percent to give back of the profit we make to this GiveSendGo and then 10 percent tithes as well/missions. But please help us before the 22 thats just 4 days i know God will make a way and I think its this app i googled something it popped up first please. She's 21 im 30 . We both have been struggling finally each got enough and trust from family to rent our dad's house but we need this and I promise I can have a job someway somehow in no time and not have to have this scare again . Either way pray for us and that God makes ends meet its the first time we are on our own trying to figure it out. I believe and have faith and Manifest that this will reach the right person able to donate/give and help and atlesst pay that light bill. But anything helps