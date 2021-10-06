ORNL UTBATTELLE EMPLOYEE DISCRIMINATION

This fundraiser was created in support of the employees of UT-Battelle LLC working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) who are fighting for life and liberty.

UT-Battelle mandated that all staff are required to receive COVID-19 vaccination by October 15th. Those who submitted medical or religious exemptions have been met with an unreasonable accommodation of unpaid leave or termination. No accommodation has been provided that would allow employees with exemptions to continue to work at ORNL.

UT-Battelle’s belligerent campaign against these employees not only jeopardizes the employees’ livelihood but also the physical and mental health of them and their families.

To combat the tyranny and infringement of the rights of these workers, we are requesting donations to help stop the actions of UT-Battelle/ORNL and show the illegality of these actions on the national stage.