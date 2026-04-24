Utah Justice Coalition: Criminal Defense Fund

Utah Justice Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to reducing incarceration and recidivism. We envision a criminal justice system that truly promotes justice while protecting the liberties of Utah's citizens.





Our work focuses on several key areas: reforming mandatory minimum sentences, ending over-criminalization by reevaluating outdated felony and misdemeanor laws, promoting rehabilitation over incarceration, ensuring proper funding of indigent defense and helping former inmates reintegrate into society.





This fundraiser will support our efforts to fund indigent defense and defend the innocent against false allegations. Your support helps us advance a more just and equitable criminal justice system for Utah.