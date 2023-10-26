Support USS Liberty Attack Survivors

The USS Liberty Veterans Association is a 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Association



The New Hampshire Legislature is currently considering a bill sponsored by Jason Gerhard that establishes a commission to investigate the USS Liberty incident and its aftermath .



Funds from this campaign will pay for USS Liberty survivors to attend the committee hearing that considers this bill.

Donations to the USS Liberty Veterans Association will be used to educate the American public about the attack and our effort to ensure the US government finally investigates the attack on our ship.



Background



The 56+ years USS Liberty survivors have been researching the attack on our ship has led us to the conclusion that the attack on the USS Liberty was a deliberate, premeditated, well planned and almost perfectly executed attack on a lone, freshly painted, well-marked, correctly identified, non-combatant, virtually unarmed US Navy ship by the most powerful military in the Middle East allied with the President of the United States in violation of international law and US Statutes.



Of a crew of 294 officers and men (including three civilians), the ship suffered thirty-four (34) killed in action and at least one hundred seventy-four (174) wounded in action. The ship, a state-of-the-art signals intelligence (SIGINT) platform worth Forty Million ($40,000,000) Dollars, suffered such severe damage that it never embarked on another operational mission. They sold it in 1970 as scrap for $101,666.66.



The attack included jamming our radios on both US Navy tactical and international maritime distress frequencies, using unmarked aircraft by the forces attacking the USS Liberty, and deliberately machine gunning of life rafts we had dropped over the side in anticipation of abandoning ship.



The White House ordered the recall of rescue aircraft that had been launched from Sixth Fleet aircraft carriers while we were still under attack and calling for help. That order cost the lives of 25 of our shipmates killed by the torpedo.



After they recalled those flights, Sixth Fleet personnel listened to our calls for help as the attack continued, knowing they were forbidden to come to our help.



While some insist the US government has conducted any number of investigations of the attack on our ship, that claim is easily debunked by contacting the US government to request they provide you with a copy of a US government investigation of the attack:



There is no Congressional investigation for your Congressional Delegation to provide you with a copy.

No evidence of a Congressional investigation into the USS Liberty attack was found by the Historians of the US House of Representatives and US Senate.

The Historians of the US House of Representatives and US Senate couldn’t find any evidence of a law permitting an investigation of the USS Liberty attack.

The Congressional Research Service is unable to identify any US government investigation of the attack on the USS Liberty.

Unlike the attacks on the USS Pueblo, USS Stark and USS Cole and the 1983 bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, the US government has not investigated the attack on the USS Liberty.



The attack on our ship is the only attack on a US Navy ship since the end of WWII NOT investigated by the US government .



Read the accounts of 20 USS Liberty survivors who, like every USS Liberty survivor, are to this day still affected by the coverup of the attack by the US government.

https://www.usslibertydocuments.infdocs/uss-liberty-survivor-statements/



Two of those statements are from eyewitnesses who saw the Israeli torpedo boats deliberately machine gun life rafts we had dropped over the side in anticipation of abandoning ship.



During the US Navy Court of Inquiry convened following the attack, retired Secret Service Agent Lloyd Painter testified under oath and is one of those witnesses. He learned much later that they removed his testimony from the Report of the Court of Inquiry.



Not redacted.



Completely removed. As if he did not offer his testimony on this issue.



On June 8, 2005 we submitted “A Report: War Crimes Committed Against U.S. Military Personnel, June 8, 1967” with the Department of the Army. The DoD Law of War Program demands the DoD investigate all alleged War Crimes whether committed by or against the United States.



In the 18+ years since we submitted our War Crimes Report, there has been no action by the DoD to investigate the allegations of War Crimes included in the Report.

The families of our fallen shipmates deserve to know why the President ordered us to be abandoned while the attack was still ongoing.

Everyone in our military and veteran communities deserves to know the reason why War Crimes were allowed to be committed during the attack on our ship with impunity and without remorse.

Until that answer is determined, there is no guarantee that there won’t be future War Crimes committed against the United States with impunity.

Among the awards won by the officers and crew of the USS Liberty are the Medal of Honor, two Navy Crosses, eleven Silver Stars, twenty Bronze Stars, nine Navy Commendations, 208 Purple Hearts, 294 Combat Action Ribbons, the Presidential Unit Citation and the Battle Efficiency "E" which makes the USS Liberty the most decorated ship in US Navy history for a single event since the end of World War II.

To a man, we would turn in all the awards in exchange for a complete and comprehensive public US government investigation of the attack on our ship.

