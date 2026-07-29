Administrative Support for US OCRE





This fund raising effort is for supporting the administrative costs of US Ociba Children's Right to Education ( https://usocre.com), a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated for supporting the education of 56 children in Uganda.





Annual costs are estimated to be $943





Insurance: $558





State fee: $102





Financial processing fees: $283 ($9,450 raised annually * .03% processing charge = $283 )





To donate directly for services offered in Uganda (100% of the funds collected will be wired to our service providers in Uganda), please visit our other fundraising page: https://www.givesendgo.com/usocre0625





Any questions, please contact me at: usocre@gmail.com