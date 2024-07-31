Administrative Support for US OCRE

Goal:
USD $1,042
Raised:
USD $840
This fund raising effort is for supporting the administrative costs of US Ociba Children's Right to Education ( https://usocre.com ), a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated for supporting the education of 56 children in Uganda.
Annual costs are estimated to be $1,042
Insurance: $690
State fee: $100
Financial processing fees: $8,400 annually (* .03% processing charge = $252 )
To donate directly for services offered in Uganda (100% of the funds collected will be wired to our service providers in Uganda), please visit our other fundraising page: https://www.givesendgo.com/usocre0924
Any questions, please contact me at: usocre@gmail.com
