Administrative Support for US OCRE

This fund raising effort is for supporting the administrative costs of US Ociba Children's Right to Education ( https://usocre.com ), a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated for supporting the education of 56 children in Uganda.

Annual costs are estimated to be $1,042

Insurance: $690

State fee: $100

Financial processing fees: $8,400 annually (* .03% processing charge = $252 )

To donate directly for services offered in Uganda (100% of the funds collected will be wired to our service providers in Uganda), please visit our other fundraising page: https://www.givesendgo.com/usocre0924

Any questions, please contact me at: usocre@gmail.com