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Education for 56 Children in Uganda May 2026

Goal$3,150 USD
Raised$3,151.6 USD

Fundraiser created byPeter Antal

Fundraiser funds will be received by US Ociba Childrens Right to Education

Education for 56 Children in Uganda May 2026


Hello - my name is Peter Antal, an individual doing what he can to make the world a bit of a better place than when I got here.


Due to a number of events, God placed an opportunity before me in July of 2020 to help raise funds for a number of children from the Arua district in Uganda. Since then, I've done my best to connect with family and friends to cover the tuition and related costs for 56 children. To support this, I've launched a 501c3 nonprofit organization and website (learn more at https://www.usocre.com/ and see all the children we support!) to share our story.


As a result, we have been able to wire over $33,000 to date to the outreach staff in Uganda (Vicky Ndaru and Father Victor Mundua of the Apostles of Jesus) to enroll the children and get them what they need.

This is my twelfth of the fundraising series here on GiveSendGo. I am currently targeting to raise $3,150 every four months to continue supporting the children of OCRE. The most recent donation of $3,197 was wired in January, 2026. I'm trying to raise another $3,150 by May 15th. To learn more about our work, please visit our primary website.


Did you Know? In 2017, about 52% of Ugandan children completed their primary education and about 26% completed their secondary education. Even for those children who are able to participate, their success is limited by the lack of food at the school or the home, as well as the need for the basics of recreation, counseling, and medical attention, particularly when natural disasters wipe out local bridges (left picture). The Lugbara tribe, which represents many of the children we serve, is among the poorest in Uganda, with average per capita income below 1 USD per day.


Please note that all funds received through this page will be wired directly to Uganda. We will cover all processing fees in the states so that 100% of your contribution will go to those who need it most.


If you would like to help us out with the administrative costs for US OCRE (state registration fees, paypal costs for covering service donations, insurance, etc.), please visit: https://www.givesendgo.com/usocreadmin26.


Many thanks for your time and consideration. If you don't have any funds to spare at the moment, please say a brief prayer that God's will be done in this effort and He will take care of the rest. Please let me know if you have any questions.


God Bless,

Peter


PS: If you'd like to learn more about the person organizing this campaign (me!), you can check out my LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/petermwantal/

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