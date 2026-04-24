USMC Fam of 6 Hurr Helene lost home, land &

"As I walk through the valley of death, I shall fear no evil.."

Mamy blessing and well wishes out to everyone! Thank you deeply with my whole heart for taking time to read this. I am a single Mother of US Marines 7 years, and had re entry got honorably discharged. I had 3 children while I was enlisted, and their father passed away in Operation Iraqi freedom. I had recently had a baby girl Korina River Rose onJuly 4 2024. During Hurricane Helene a great flood came over our land, and home, and a massive tree feel on my home and struck my baby's room and she passed away instantly. The massive flood and tree tore my entire home apart and nothing was left. I was able to get my other 5 small children to safety. Our suv was damaged from the flood, lost 5 acres of our 7 acres with our entire home. 💔 please 🙏 if you can spare a few cents it would really be life changing and helping so many children's and a mother's life rebuild. I do it support and the business was lost as we live in Asheville NC. Thank you for all your love support and efforts. Female only helped us with 700 and put us in a hotel and we are now in an rv. I get food from food banks, but there is no way we can restart on just surviving, and I am now a waitress looking for an IT support job.

Thank you all and God Bless you and your families!! Many blessings well wishes and love put to everyone from my family to yours!!!

❤️ Love, Tiffany Dawn Doby and family







