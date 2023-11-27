Support Injured Service Members on Giving Tuesday

Dear Americans,

As the sun rises on this Giving Tuesday, we are reaching out to our nation's Patriotic Citizens to make a real difference in the lives of injured service members. Today, we have a unique opportunity to unite as a community and amplify our impact.

Our mission at USJAG is steadfast: defending the rights of injured service members facing fraudulent discharges. These brave men and women have sacrificed so much; now, more than ever, they need our support.

🌟 Why Your Support Matters:

Over 50,000 service members have directly benefited from our advocacy.

We've secured $600M+ in lifetime benefits for these heroes and their families.

Our work with Congress has led to critical legislation addressing systemic issues.

🌈 Giving Tuesday Action Plan:

Today, we're launching a special Crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for our ongoing efforts. Your contribution will fuel our fight for justice, ensuring injured service members are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

💙 How You Can Help:

Contribute to the Campaign: Every dollar counts, and no amount is too small. Share the Campaign: Share the word on social media, email, and in your community. Encourage your friends and family to join our cause.

Your generosity today will create a ripple effect of positive change, touching the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

🎁 Donate Now and Make a Difference:

Together, we can be a beacon of hope for these heroes. Thank you for your unwavering support.

Warm regards,

Nic Gray

CEO

USJAG

P.S. Follow our social media channels throughout the day for live updates and inspiring stories of resilience. Your support is the key to a brighter tomorrow for our injured service members. #GivingTuesday #SupportOurHeroes