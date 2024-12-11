USF Rocky's Angel Annual Fundraising

Hi we are Rocky's Angels at the University of South Florida, we are non-profit all female a capella competition group. We are so grateful that you are here checking out our page and we hope you will consider donating to our group. Your donations with help aid all of our amazing performances, experiences, and competitions throughout the year. Our passion is creating a safe and uplifting environment not only for our Angels but for those who support our Angels as well. As a fully student run group, we pride ourselves on the music we create, the hard work each and every Angel gives to the group, and the opportunities we have to share our passion with others. We have some incredible things lined up for this year, but that will only be possible through your support! Our various events that we focus on fundraising for are our trip to our biggest competition of the year the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella which is being held in Fort Meyers, FL this year, our annual retreat so the Angels have a chance to strengthen their bond with all the members of the group, and our end of the year banquet where all of our friends and family will be able to attend and see the incredible work we have put into our music. Like said before we are completely student ran so all of our music, choreography, costume design, and travel expenses are up to us! If you wish to learn even more about our group or our individual Angels please visit @usfrockysangels on all social media platforms. Thank you so much for your support we absolutely cannot wait to show you all what we have in store for this year!