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Urgently Seeking a Lifeline for Our Family of Four

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Carnevale

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Carnevale

Urgently Seeking a Lifeline for Our Family of Four


Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

We are turning to our community in a moment of absolute vulnerability. A year ago, we took a leap of faith and moved to a new state, determined to build a brighter, more stable future for our two young boys (ages 8 and 5). Instead, a devastating domino effect of bad luck has brought us to the brink of homelessness.

We have fought with every ounce of our strength to stay afloat, but a series of consecutive crises has left us completely depleted:

 The Loss of Our Vehicle & Housing: Just a year after purchasing a vehicle—and sinking $2,000 of our savings into repairs—the engine completely failed, leaving us stranded. Simultaneously, our planned living arrangements fell through, forcing us into an expensive hotel stay just to keep a roof over our children's heads.

 The Job & Childcare Trap: Finding full-time work with a living wage has been an uphill battle, especially when a massive portion of our income is immediately swallowed by the skyrocketing costs of daycare and sitters.

 Medical Crises Without Insurance: The heaviest blows have been to our health. My husband was recently hospitalized, and I have just been diagnosed with a degenerative spine condition in my neck. I live in constant pain and experience frequent numbness. Because we currently lack health insurance, I am forced to keep working through the pain just to survive.

Why We Need Your Help Today

We are incredibly proud and hardworking people, but we are out of options and running out of time. We are scraping by on nothing, facing imminent homelessness, and trying to protect our little boys from the terrifying reality of our situation.

Your donations will go directly toward:

1. Securing safe, permanent housing for our children.

2. Replacing our reliable transportation so we can commute to work.

3. Accessing critical medical care and prescriptions so we can be healthy parents.

How You Can Help

If you are in a position to donate, no amount is too small. A $5 or $10 donation can help buy groceries or put fuel in a tank.

If you cannot donate financially, please consider sharing our story. A single share can place our story in front of the right person and change everything for our family.

Thank you for your empathy, your prayers, and your grace. You are giving our family the chance to stand back up on our feet.


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