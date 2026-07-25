GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Urgently Needing a Miracle Before August 20t

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKaren Mcguire

Urgently Needing a Miracle Before August 20t

Hello kind hearts,

I am reaching out to you today in a state of absolute desperation. My name is Karen I am a woman in my 50s who has worked hard my entire life—starting from the young age of 16. I currently work 40 hours a week and have always done everything in my power to help others. Today, I am the one who needs a miracle to survive. I have lymphedema in my legs that makes working 40 hours difficult as it is I cannot get a second job because I'm physically unable to .

A painful divorce left me with $61,000 in marital debt that fell entirely on my shoulders. Because of this, my wages have been garnished since March. My paychecks have been drastically reduced, making it impossible to pay basic bills, let alone navigate the bankruptcy I am forced to file. I have sold absolutely everything I own of value just to make ends meet, but it is not enough.If I cannot raise the necessary funds by August 20th, the bank will begin the foreclosure process on my home.Losing this house means absolute devastation. I have no family here in the state of Arkansas to turn to, meaning I will face homelessness. But this isn't just about me. This house is also the only home for my roommate—a proud, retired Air Force veteran who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer. If I lose this house, he loses his place to live and his sanctuary during the hardest fight of his life. I cannot let that happen to someone who served our country.If you were to pass by our home, you would see a beautiful, carefully decorated yard. That yard is his ultimate pride and joy. It is the one thing he can still do to take his mind off the cancer and the heavy treatments. He pours his heart into decorating and caring for the outside, but because of his condition, he is physically unable to handle the heavy repairs needed on the inside.Sadly, inside the walls, our home is falling apart around us:No Air Conditioning: The AC went out, leaving us trapped in the brutal summer heat, which is dangerous for his health.Severe Water Damage: A poorly installed exhaust fan caused the roof to leak, ruining the ceilings and destroying the kitchen floor tiles.Tornado Damage: Last year, a neighbor's tree crashed through my front picture window. It has been boarded up ever since because I cannot afford the $1,000 insurance deductible.We are living in a broken house, struggling to survive day by day, and running out of time. I am swallowing my pride to ask for your generosity. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward stopping the foreclosure, keeping a roof over a veteran fighting cancer, and making this home livable for us again.If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, your kindness, and your support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve