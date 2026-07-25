Urgently Needing a Miracle Before August 20t

Hello kind hearts,

I am reaching out to you today in a state of absolute desperation. My name is Karen I am a woman in my 50s who has worked hard my entire life—starting from the young age of 16. I currently work 40 hours a week and have always done everything in my power to help others. Today, I am the one who needs a miracle to survive. I have lymphedema in my legs that makes working 40 hours difficult as it is I cannot get a second job because I'm physically unable to .

A painful divorce left me with $61,000 in marital debt that fell entirely on my shoulders. Because of this, my wages have been garnished since March. My paychecks have been drastically reduced, making it impossible to pay basic bills, let alone navigate the bankruptcy I am forced to file. I have sold absolutely everything I own of value just to make ends meet, but it is not enough.If I cannot raise the necessary funds by August 20th, the bank will begin the foreclosure process on my home.Losing this house means absolute devastation. I have no family here in the state of Arkansas to turn to, meaning I will face homelessness. But this isn't just about me. This house is also the only home for my roommate—a proud, retired Air Force veteran who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer. If I lose this house, he loses his place to live and his sanctuary during the hardest fight of his life. I cannot let that happen to someone who served our country.If you were to pass by our home, you would see a beautiful, carefully decorated yard. That yard is his ultimate pride and joy. It is the one thing he can still do to take his mind off the cancer and the heavy treatments. He pours his heart into decorating and caring for the outside, but because of his condition, he is physically unable to handle the heavy repairs needed on the inside.Sadly, inside the walls, our home is falling apart around us:No Air Conditioning: The AC went out, leaving us trapped in the brutal summer heat, which is dangerous for his health.Severe Water Damage: A poorly installed exhaust fan caused the roof to leak, ruining the ceilings and destroying the kitchen floor tiles.Tornado Damage: Last year, a neighbor's tree crashed through my front picture window. It has been boarded up ever since because I cannot afford the $1,000 insurance deductible.We are living in a broken house, struggling to survive day by day, and running out of time. I am swallowing my pride to ask for your generosity. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward stopping the foreclosure, keeping a roof over a veteran fighting cancer, and making this home livable for us again.If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, your kindness, and your support.