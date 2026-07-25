Urgently Needed Surgery

🚨 URGENT FUNDRAISER APPEAL ❤️🙏

Today, we humbly ask for your kindness, prayers, and support during a very difficult time.

Our beloved mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. She urgently needs surgery, and time is of the essence.

We are trying to raise $3,000–$4,000 to help cover the cost of her surgery and other essential medical expenses. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving her the care she desperately needs.

If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing this post with your family, friends, churches, organizations, and social media networks. Your prayers and your willingness to spread the word can make a tremendous difference.

❤️ Help is urgently needed.

Donation Information:





On behalf of our entire family, thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers. We believe that together, we can give her hope, strength, and the opportunity to receive the life-saving surgery she urgently needs.

May God bless each and every one of you for your kindness. 🙏❤️

#UrgentFundraiser #BrainTumor #MedicalEmergency #LagosNigeria #HelpSaveALife #DonateNow #PrayersNeeded #TogetherWeCan #HopeAndHealing



