Urgently need to fix our car

I really hate to do this, but I can't find another choice.





Our car broke down and I haven't been able to find an alternative to getting it fixed.

My husband already works 60+ hours per week just to pay bills and buy groceries. There is never any money left over.

The kids need dentist and doctor appointments, and my husband works out of town frequently. We really need our vehicle.

Any amount helps. We are grateful for any and every dollar, prayer, and share.



