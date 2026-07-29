URGENTLY need help to graduate

I began University four years ago and I’m almost to the finish line of my schooling! Unfortunately recently my mother’s work has grown less reliable as has our housing and I lost my job. Unable to take out anymore loans I’m facing the possibility of not being able to go to graduate. Literally any help at all is useful and appreciated, I truly just want to finish up and graduate with my Bachelors so that I can put the rest of school behind me and get a better job to help us.