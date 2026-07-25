Urgently need help

I am currently going through one of the most difficult periods of my life. I was diagnosed with uterine cancer, and this disease has turned my daily life upside down. Between medical care, expenses related to my state of health and the difficulty of working, I find myself in an extremely precarious financial situation.





Today, I appeal to your generosity with great humility. Each donation, regardless of its amount, will help me cover my basic needs and the costs associated with my treatment. If you cannot contribute financially, simply sharing this collection would already be a valuable help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, thoughts and compassion. Your help gives me hope and strength to continue this fight.



