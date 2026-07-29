UrgentHelp Needed for Severe Dental Surgury

Hi everyone,

I am reaching out today to ask for your help with an urgent and incredibly painful medical situation. For a while now, I’ve been dealing with severe dental issues that have completely taken over my daily life. Right now, I have seven or eight teeth that are severely infected and have completely broken off at the gumline, alongside two other teeth that desperately need root canals to be saved.

If you have ever experienced severe tooth pain, you know how completely debilitating it is. The constant, throbbing ache makes it incredibly hard to eat, sleep, work, or just get through the day. Because the teeth are broken off underneath the gums and actively infected, this isn't just about toothaches anymore—the infections are a serious threat to my overall health, and I need intensive oral surgery to safely remove them before the infection spreads further. As you can see in the photo one side of my mouth is puffy and red, it's very infected. Because these are complex surgical extractions that require IV sedation, specialized root canals, and crowns to restore the teeth I have left, the out-of-pocket costs are overwhelming. I simply cannot afford this treatment on my own, which is why I am humbly turning to my community for support.





Where the funds will go:





Surgical Extractions: Safely cutting out the 8 broken root structures and clearing the active infection sites.





Root Canals & Crowns: Saving the 2 remaining restorable teeth so I can still chew properly.





Anesthesia: IV sedation so the surgeon can safely perform all of these extensive procedures at once.





Pre/Post-Op Care: Mandatory panoramic X-rays, specialist consultations, and the necessary antibiotics and pain medications to heal safely.





Every single dollar raised will go directly toward paying the dental clinic and oral surgeon. If you are unable to donate, please know that sharing this link with your friends, family, or on social media means just as much to me.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for your kindness, and for helping me finally live a life free of chronic pain.