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URGENT We Are Facing immediate loss of Our Home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTim Cary

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tim Cary

URGENT We Are Facing immediate loss of Our Home

A family home is on the brink of foreclosure, and we are now in a critical time window to prevent displacement.

This is not a long-term hardship story—it is an active, time-sensitive housing crisis with a firm deadline approaching fast.

Despite working to resolve the situation through lender communication, hardship review requests, and payment restructuring attempts, we are now at the final stage where immediate financial intervention is the only remaining way to stop the process.


⚠️ What is happening right now

We are facing:

  1. Imminent foreclosure action
  2. Overdue mortgage arrears that must be satisfied immediately
  3. Risk of forced displacement within a short timeframe
  4. High emotional and financial instability for dependents in the home

This situation affects not just housing—it directly impacts stability, schooling, safety, and daily life continuity for those who depend on this home.


💔 Why this matters

This home represents more than property. It is:

  1. Stability for dependents
  2. Continuity of school and routine
  3. Protection from sudden displacement
  4. A foundation during a period of crisis recovery

We are actively trying to prevent a situation where everything is disrupted at once with no time to recover or transition.


💰 How funds will be used (fully transparent)

Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

  1. Past-due mortgage payments to stop foreclosure
  2. Loan reinstatement or modification costs
  3. Legal and servicing fees required for resolution
  4. Utility preservation to keep the home stable
  5. Emergency housing contingency if needed

No unrelated expenses are included—this is strictly a housing stabilization effort.


⏳ Why this is urgent

We are operating under a strict timeline where delays can permanently eliminate options.

The goal is simple:

Stop foreclosure → stabilize housing → create time for long-term resolution

Without immediate support, that window closes.


🙏 Final request

If you are able to help, any contribution directly impacts whether this family remains housed during this crisis.

If you cannot donate, sharing this page is equally powerful and may reach someone who can help.

We are deeply grateful for any support, attention, or amplification during this critical moment.


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