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Urgent! Trying to avoid homelessness

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJose Rivera

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jose Rivera

Urgent! Trying to avoid homelessness

A sudden roadblock has put my family’s safety at risk—and I am swallowng my pride to ask for a bridge back to stability.

Hello,

My name is Jose, and if you know me, you know that asking for help is the hardest thing for me to do. I have always been a provider, a protector, and the rock for my family. For nine years, my wife and I have built a life together, celebrating three beautiful years of marriage and raising a family that means everything to us.

Right now, that life is facing an urgent crisis. We are exactly three weeks away from experiencing homelessness.

How We Got Here

Like many families, we lived on a careful balance where everything depended on reliable transportation. Recently, my car began experiencing severe, continuous mechanical issues. I poured everything I could into fixing it, but it ultimately became undrivable.

Without a vehicle, getting to work and back home became an impossible hurdle. Despite my best efforts to find alternative solutions, the loss of transportation ultimately led to the loss of my job. In the blink of an eye, the steady income we relied on to keep a roof over our heads disappeared.

What is at Stake

This isn’t just about me. It’s about the people who look to me every day for safety and stability. We have a full house of children who still entirely depend on us:

 Our vibrant teenagers (ages 19, 17, and 13) who are trying to navigate the world.

 Our joyful 2-year-old daughter, who is just starting to explore life.

 Our brand new, 2-month-old grandson, who relies on us for a safe, warm environment to grow.

As a husband, a father, and a grandfather, seeing the countdown clock ticking down to three weeks is terrifying. The thought of my kids and a newborn baby not having a safe place to sleep is a weight I can’t carry alone anymore.

How Your Donation Helps

I am not looking for a permanent handout; I am looking for a temporary bridge to get my family back on track. I am actively looking for work, but I cannot secure a stable job without a vehicle, and I cannot secure a vehicle while fighting to keep our housing.

Every single dollar raised from this campaign will go directly toward:

1. Securing our immediate housing: Paying our rent/utilities to stop the three-week clock and keep our home secure.

2. Sustaining the kids: Ensuring food, diapers, and basic necessities for the baby and children are covered while I transition.

3. Transportation: Finding a modest, reliable used vehicle or securing alternative transportation so I can return to work immediately.

Other Ways You Can Help

If you cannot donate financially, we completely understand. You can still hold immense power in helping us turn this around by:

 Sharing this link on your Facebook, Instagram, or group chats. A share from you might reach the person who can help.

 Keeping our family in your thoughts and sending positive energy our way.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, for your kindness, and for helping us keep our family safe and together.

With gratitude,

Jose & Family


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