Urgent surgery needed for ruptured, leaking impant

I opted for breast implants in 2014 after losing a significant amount of weight (and being 1 year postpartum) so that I would feel more comfortable with my body and feel more like a woman in my clothes. Shortly after the surgery, I developed a grade 3 capsule. It hasn't caused pain, so there's been no need to repair it. Unfortunately, over time, that pressure from the capsule has caused my implant to rupture, and silicone is leaking into my body. Since it's over 10 years, Mentor will not assist with the explant. The doctor will also not allot any sort of discount or assistance. A large chunk of silicone has migrated into my rib area, causing pain when side sleeping or wearing a bra. I'm uncertain if more has leaked into other areas of my torso or lymph nodes since the MRI to check is quite pricey. The silicone being in my body cavity is acting like a poison, causing severe fatigue, joint pain, etc.





I really need an MRI and need to get the implant and silicone leaks removed, but the process is so much more expensive than it was in 2014. Worried that pieces of the silicone will migrate to my lungs or brain, as I've read can happen. It's been since at least Oct of 2025 that it's been ruptured, and I'm hoping to raise enough funds to get surgery soon before I get really sick or die. Just really nervous and stressed about this, but there's no way we can afford it on our own.



