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Save my sister from abuse homlessness&fear

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNajoua Ayache

Save my sister from abuse homlessness&fear

My younger sister met an American man who proposed to her, married her, and took her from Morocco to the United States. She went with him believing he was a good man, thinking she would build a happy life with him and continue the studies she had not been able to finish in Morocco.

But when she arrived in America, she discovered that many things had been hidden from her and that everything was built on lies. The man who told her she was coming to the United States as his wife had actually brought her there only as his fiancée. Worse than that, he kept her isolated inside the house, prevented her from communicating with other people, and stopped her from building any relationships or friendships.

He sexually abused and raped my sister many times, often when she was sick or in a very poor physical condition. While she begged him to bring her medicine and help her, he only cared about satisfying his own cruel desires.

My sister tried to escape several times, but she was alone in a foreign country, a new immigrant who knew nobody and had nowhere to go. This pushed her into a terrible psychological state and severe depression.

Eventually, after begging him many times, he allowed her to go to a gym. There, some people she met noticed the violent and abusive behavior he showed toward her. With the help of those people, my sister was finally able to leave the abuser’s home.

Today, my sister is without work, without stable housing, and her legal immigration status has still not been resolved because her financial situation is extremely difficult. Sometimes she does not even have enough money to eat unless friends help her. In one month, she may become homeless because she cannot afford the lawyer who is helping her resolve her legal situation as an immigrant in the United States.

That is why I am asking you from the bottom of my heart to please support my sister and donate whatever you can. And if you are unable to donate, please share the fundraising link on social media or with your family and friends.

Every small act of support means the world to us.

Please help save my sister.

We are a humble family and we are doing everything we can from afar, but we cannot cover the urgent legal and basic living expenses she desperately needs.

We are raising $8,000 to help her access legal support, basic needs, and the chance to rebuild her life with dignity and safety.

Any help, no matter how small, can truly change her life.

Thank you for reading and for your kindness.


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