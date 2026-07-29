Urgent support need for mother and baby in crisis

We are reaching out for support as our family prepares for an unexpected and very difficult medical journey.





Heather has been referred from West Virginia to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for specialized maternal and newborn care that is not available locally. She will need to relocate for ongoing monitoring and delivery under a high-risk specialist team.





During this time, she is also facing life-changing medical decisions that no parent should ever have to make while preparing for their child’s arrival.





We already love baby girl deeply, and she is very much a part of our family. Her diagnosis is extremely rare—seen fewer than a dozen times worldwide—and there is still very limited research available. What doctors do know is that if she survives birth, she will likely require lifelong specialized medical care and support.





Because of the complexity of her condition, this journey will require extended time away from home, close medical supervision, and access to highly specialized care. Heather will also be unable to work for an extended period of time while navigating this medical journey and preparing for her daughter’s arrival.





We are asking for help with travel, temporary housing, food, lost income, and the many unexpected expenses that come with relocating for critical medical care during this time.





Any donation, share, or prayer means more than we can express. We are incredibly grateful for every bit of support as we walk through this together.



