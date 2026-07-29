Urgent Support for the Dickey Family

On April 20th, the Dickey family experienced a heartbreaking accident that took the life of their son, Elijah Dickey.





The Dickey family is walking through unimaginable grief while also caring for their daughter, Emma, and navigating the many details that come in the days ahead.





We’re coming alongside them to help carry some of the practical burdens during this time. Your support will go toward medical expenses, funeral and burial costs, and the day-to-day needs that don’t pause, even in the middle of sorrow.





If you feel led to give, thank you. If you’re not able, your prayers and support mean just as much.





Please continue to lift the Dickey family up in the days and weeks ahead.