Urgent Support for School Fees and Child Support

For the past months, I’ve been facing a very difficult financial period while actively searching for stable executive employment opportunities.

Despite years of professional experience in hospitality and operations leadership, the current market and several delayed hiring processes have placed me in a situation where I am struggling to cover my daughter’s school fees and child support obligations on time.

My priority is protecting her education, stability, and wellbeing while I continue working toward rebuilding my financial situation responsibly.

I am not asking for a permanent solution — only temporary support to help me bridge this difficult period and avoid interruptions to her schooling and essential expenses.

Any contribution, regardless of amount, would help cover:

School tuition and educational expenses Child support payments Basic family obligations during this transition period

I continue applying for senior leadership positions internationally and remain committed to regaining financial stability as soon as possible.

Thank you sincerely for your support, understanding, and kindness during this challenging time.