Urgent Support for my Mother's Recovery Journey

My mother ia fighting for her life and recovery after septic shock, acute kidney injury, pneumonia, pulmonary edema, and severe gastrointestinal bleeding. She is bedridden and struggles to take even a few steps despite regular physiotherapy.





I am raising funds to help her ongoing medical care and rehabilitation. Every donation will go directly toward giving her the best possible chance to regain strength and dignity.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any support you can offer.