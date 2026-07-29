Urgent Support For My Small Family & I

I never thought I would have to ask for help like this, but I’m doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children’s head. I am a single mother to New born baby boy & a 10 year-old boy, and I live on a low income while trying to provide stability and safety for him every day. I am also a housing voucher holder, and my voucher was supposed to be applied to my home at the beginning of January 2023. Unfortunately, due to delays and issues beyond my control, it was never put in place. Because of this, I have been left responsible for the full rent balance on my own. Right now, I owe $18,000 in rent, and the pressure of this situation has been overwhelming. I am facing the very real fear of losing our home, despite doing everything I was supposed to do. This is not just about money—it’s about keeping my children safe, secure, and in a place they can call home, my son has ADHD and is on medication for it & for him to find out we will be losing our housing will be devastating.I am asking for help from anyone who can give. No amount is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser could make a difference for us. Every dollar raised will go directly toward my rent balance and helping us stay housed while I work to fix this situation. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, or shares. It truly means everything to me and my son.