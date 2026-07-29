Urgent Support for Amanda Montgomery and family

Amanda Montgomery is an amazing woman of God, mother, grandmother, and wife of our Pastor Adam Montgomery at Reno Church in Mccalla, Al. She suffered a massive stroke on the morning of 5-18-26 and is currently in i.c.u. The Montgomery family are some of the most generous and loving people you will ever meet! They are Always helping others and telling the world about Jesus! They have two daughters and a beautiful baby granddaughter they are caring for. This fundraiser is to help cover medical bills, food, utilities, and anything else that may help comfort them in their time of need. We pray the God of all creation opens the flood gates of Heaven and blesses you greatly for your generosity in Jesus mighty name, 🙏 amen.