Urgent support for a father

My name is Mohammad. I live in with my wife and our young son.





Our family is facing severe financial hardship and uncertainty. I am struggling to provide food, rent, medicine, and other basic necessities for my wife and child.





As a father, my greatest responsibility is to keep my family safe and supported. We are asking for help to cover our essential living expenses during this very difficult period.





Every donation, no matter how small, will directly help us with food, housing, medicine, and daily necessities.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.





USDT (TRC20):

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