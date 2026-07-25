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Urgent Support After Surviving Cancer Please Help

GoalR 200,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byChristophe Worotnik

Urgent Support After Surviving Cancer Please Help

I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help.

A year ago, I survived a life-threatening battle with cancer. I am incredibly grateful to still be alive, but surviving the disease came at a devastating cost. My health, my ability to earn a living, and my family's financial security were all taken away.

Today, my wife, our two children, and I are struggling just to get through each day.

We live in South Africa, where we hoped to rebuild our lives. Instead, we are facing one crisis after another. Our savings have been completely exhausted, and even paying for basic necessities such as food, rent, electricity, and school expenses has become a daily challenge.

During my illness, debts accumulated that I could no longer repay. Those debts have now grown to more than €10,000, and I receive constant letters and demands from lawyers and creditors. The pressure is overwhelming, and we are living with the fear of losing the little stability we still have.

The most painful part is not what cancer did to me.

It is seeing the worry in my children's eyes and knowing that I cannot give them the safe and secure childhood they deserve. Every parent wants to protect their children. Right now, I feel powerless.

It has taken me a long time to overcome my pride and ask for help, but today I have no other choice.

Your support will help us:

  1. Pay our most urgent debts.
  2. Keep a roof over our heads.
  3. Buy food and other essential items for our family.
  4. Cover basic living expenses while I continue working to rebuild our lives.
  5. Give our children hope and the chance for a more stable future.

No donation is too small. Even a few euros can make a real difference to our family.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. A single share could reach someone who is able to help.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us strength during the darkest time of our lives.

Thank you for helping my wife, our two children, and me believe that a new beginning is still possible.

With sincere gratitude,

Christophe and Family

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