Urgent: Steven Needs a New Phone for Health Needs

My name is Steven Haworth. I am 67 years old, with only ssa and ssi for income. On June 8, 2026 I left my cell phone in an Uber vehicle. The driver allowed his next passenger to take my phone. I have tried everything to obtain replacement cost from Uber; however Uber has offered nothing. I badly need to replace my phone to keep up with healthcare appointments etc. I need $800. to obtain a good current model replacement.