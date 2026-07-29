URGENT REQUEST

Hi to everyone who took the time to read my story.

I hope this message finds you and your loved ones healthy and well.





ABOUT ME:

I am a permanently disabled single mom to an incredible, hardworking teenager. My kiddo and I had been living with my partner and his two kids for almost two years.

All of us have known each other since the kids were in first, second grade. We are all artists in our own way, some play guitar, flute, trumpet, saxophone, the drums, and I play classical piano. We enjoy gardening, painting/drawing, fishing, going to concerts, festivals, and just hanging out with each other.





TRAGEDY hits before COVID hits the world:

In January 2019, I was suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness and given less than six months to live. At that time my son was 8 years old and I was only 36! After I spent a out three months in the ICU, I was finally placed with in-home hospice, so my long-term partner and his family would be able to take care of me.





My partner quit his job as a handyman and was not only caring for me but he he took care of all the kiddos. This was not an easy task and somehow he managed.

I had lost my ability to walk, talk, or even hold a cup with straw to sip.

I was completely immobilized. I WAS DYING and QUICKLY.





Eventually, I slowly started to move, to talk, to drink, etc. and by the grace of God, I miraculously recovered and was given a second chance at life.

I cherish every single day I get to be alive and spend more time with my family!





TODAY :

We survive on a very strict, fixed Social Security disability income. My son works two jobs while balancing high school, sports, music, and Scouts. We stretch every dollar just to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table.

Right now, we are facing an absolute emergency, and I am desperately praying for another miracle.





The Crisis:

Recently, I became the victim of malicious identity theft. Someone used my personal information and my driver's license when they were involved in a major car accident to escape any responsibility, any liability, and any consequences punishable by law.





I was completely caught off guard and blindsided when I received a letter in the mail from the department of revenue stating that my driver's license, license plates, car title, and registration have all been suspended without probable cause and/or reason. Even though it is illegal for the person who caused the accident and who was found at fault by their own insurance, the other driver is suing me for over $19,000 in damages. It gets worse...





Soon after I received the letter from the department of revenue, I again was completely caught off guard and yet again, blindsided moment when I received a letter from Enterprise. The letter had copies of some payments Enterprise had paid, a few bills, and a police payment made by Enterprise to locate a rental car. It gets worser...





There was another document stating Enterprise is also suing me for the total cost of a rental car (for $29,000) because the rental car was marked "never returned".





Apparently, the theft who has my driver's license and personal information needed to rent a car until they found a car. The at-fault driver's auto insurance paid for the rental car from Enterprise for nearly three months before the thief took it upon themselves to just go ahead and keep the rental car.





The Department of Revenue confirmed to me that this terrible trend is becoming more common, and they are working to help me reverse the administrative damage.

Now I'm desperately trying to clear my innocent name from it all.





Why I Need Urgent Help:

However, I have been ordered to appear in court Tuesday morning with an attorney present. In order to help protect my family and to (hopefully) clear my name I must retain a defense attorney to represent me in court.





Meanwhile, this criminal, this thief, gets to continue their life, free as a bird, while my family and I are forced to face extreme financial ruin on top of an already very strained financial crisis for crimes and illegal actions that I did NOT commit.





The Goal :

$5,000 for the legal retainer fee by MONDAY EVENING! Court is Tuesday, early morning and I'm petrified.





I have already relinquished all of my assets. I've asked as many people that I know for their help. I've spent the last few weeks selling my clothes, my furniture, my jewelry, my coins, and even most of my electronics just to scrape together what I can but I'm unfortunately still drastically short.





The Deadline:

Tuesday morning at the absolute latest.





My heartfelt thanks:

I know this is incredibly short notice, and I know that hitting a $5,000 goal by Tuesday morning feels like an uphill battle. But if my life has taught me anything, it’s that miracles do happen.





If you are able to contribute—even a small amount—to help me protect my family and fight this injustice, I will be forever grateful.

f you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link immediately.





Time is the one thing I do not have right now.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

With love and gratitude,

Christine