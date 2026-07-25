URGENT! Single Mother “Lena” Faces Homelessness

“Lena” is a single mother of two children, a 14 year old son and 10 year old daughter. They are facing the possibility of homelessness if they are not able to keep up with the cost of rent.





Lena has consistently been a hard worker and made wise decisions to provide for her family. Over the past several months, a series of difficult circumstances made it increasingly difficult for Lena to keep up with rent payments. In April, she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed, and shortly afterward she lost her job. The combination of medical challenges, lost income, and ongoing housing issues created a situation that quickly became overwhelming.





Lena exhausted her emergency fund and borrowed from a relative to pay $2150 in back rent that was due.





Our hope is to help stabilize the family's rent situation so they don't face eviction proceedings. Funds donated will pay off the loan that covered her back rent, will restore her emergency fund, and will help her save towards first month's rent for a new apartment. Lena's rental unit has mold growth that the landlord is not addressing though it is affecting the family's health so she is actively looking for another apartment to land at, ideally in Lancaster County.





In addition to financial support, we are asking for help from the community. If you know of housing opportunities in Harrisburg or Lancaster, please reach out.





Lena is a strong and resilient mother, & a woman of deep faith in Jesus. Lena and her family are receiving support during this turbulent time by Bridge of Hope Harrisburg Area (https://harrisburg.bridgeofhopeinc.org/) with a case manager and Bridge of Hope Neighboring Volunteers with connections to Second City Church of Harrisburg PA.





Every donation, share, prayer, and connection can make a meaningful difference for Lena and her children during this critical time.





Lydia Andrios is in Lena's Bridge of Hope support community and will serve as the recipient of the funds to protect Lena's identity. Lydia will be transferring these funds directly Lena via Cash App.





Thank you for your generosity and support.