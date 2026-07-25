GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

URGENT: She Survived Human Cruelty… Now She Needs

GoalE£96,900 EGP
RaisedE£770 EGP

Fundraiser created byamr ibrahim

Fundraiser funds will be received by amr ibrahim

URGENT: She Survived Human Cruelty… Now She Needs

This fundraiser is being organized on behalf of Hows Paws (with Enas)

All she was ever worth to them. was producing more puppies.


Throughout her life, she was never treated as a living being capable of feeling pain and emotions. Instead, she was treated as a source of profit. She was forced to give birth over and over again so her puppies could be sold, while her health deteriorated day after day. They never treated her as a soul created by God, capable of feeling, suffering, and being affected just like them. Instead, they treated her as nothing more than a production machine in a factory.


When she became sick developed cancer in her lymph nodes and completely lost her sight no one tried to treat her. No one looked for a safe place for her. No one gave her a chance to live.


Instead the easiest decision was to throw her out onto the streets alone, blind, sick, hungry, and thirsty under temperatures exceeding 36°C (97°F), waiting for the end in silence.


That day was one of the hardest days we have ever experienced.


Everyone knows that we usually cannot rescue dogs not because we do not want to, but because our limited resources and and the space available to us do not allow it


But this time after we saw her in such a heartbreaking condition and learned her story from one of the local residents we simply could not turn our backs on her, Leaving her there would have haunted our conscience forever.


When we approached her, we were extremely cautious because she is a Rottweiler, and we expected her to be frightened or aggressive after everything she had been through.


But what we found was truly heartbreaking.


She welcomed us with complete calmness, as if she had been waiting for someone to finally reach out with kindness.


Despite everything humans had done to her... she still trusts people.


She is one of the kindest dogs we have ever met, gentle with both people and other animals alike, as if her heart had never learned hatred despite all the pain and suffering she has endured.


After taking her to the veterinarian, the news was devastating.


It was confirmed that she had completely lost her sight, and that both of her eyes were suffering from severe inflammation. There was no hope of saving them, so both eyes must be surgically removed as soon as possible.


The examinations also revealed that she has lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes), and she will need a chemotherapy treatment protocol, in addition to a severe body infection that requires intensive medical treatment.


Despite all of this, She still has a real chance to survive, But that chance depends on all of us.


We know that her recovery may take a considerable amount of time before she safely reaches the other side of this difficult journey. We have the determination and commitment to stay by her side until she recovers, and to make up for all the pain and suffering she endured alone. She is a truly brave dog.


She will need:


  1. Regular blood tests and medical examinations, especially cancer monitoring tests (we have already completed the first one).
  2. The necessary medications.
  3. Surgery to remove both eyes.
  4. Spay surgery.
  5. Chemotherapy for her lymphoma.
  6. Continuous veterinary care until she fully recovers.


We cannot provide all of this on our own, If many people come together, each person's contribution may be small... but for her, it could mean a new life and a chance to survive.


Years of her life were stolen from her.


She was exploited until she lost both her health and her sight.


Please, let us not allow her to lose her last chance as well, Help us give her the life she has never known.


Every contribution, no matter how small, brings her one step closer to healing and one step closer to the new beginning she truly deserves.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve