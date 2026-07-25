URGENT: She Survived Human Cruelty… Now She Needs

This fundraiser is being organized on behalf of Hows Paws (with Enas)

All she was ever worth to them. was producing more puppies.





Throughout her life, she was never treated as a living being capable of feeling pain and emotions. Instead, she was treated as a source of profit. She was forced to give birth over and over again so her puppies could be sold, while her health deteriorated day after day. They never treated her as a soul created by God, capable of feeling, suffering, and being affected just like them. Instead, they treated her as nothing more than a production machine in a factory.





When she became sick developed cancer in her lymph nodes and completely lost her sight no one tried to treat her. No one looked for a safe place for her. No one gave her a chance to live.





Instead the easiest decision was to throw her out onto the streets alone, blind, sick, hungry, and thirsty under temperatures exceeding 36°C (97°F), waiting for the end in silence.





That day was one of the hardest days we have ever experienced.





Everyone knows that we usually cannot rescue dogs not because we do not want to, but because our limited resources and and the space available to us do not allow it





But this time after we saw her in such a heartbreaking condition and learned her story from one of the local residents we simply could not turn our backs on her, Leaving her there would have haunted our conscience forever.





When we approached her, we were extremely cautious because she is a Rottweiler, and we expected her to be frightened or aggressive after everything she had been through.





But what we found was truly heartbreaking.





She welcomed us with complete calmness, as if she had been waiting for someone to finally reach out with kindness.





Despite everything humans had done to her... she still trusts people.





She is one of the kindest dogs we have ever met, gentle with both people and other animals alike, as if her heart had never learned hatred despite all the pain and suffering she has endured.





After taking her to the veterinarian, the news was devastating.





It was confirmed that she had completely lost her sight, and that both of her eyes were suffering from severe inflammation. There was no hope of saving them, so both eyes must be surgically removed as soon as possible.





The examinations also revealed that she has lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes), and she will need a chemotherapy treatment protocol, in addition to a severe body infection that requires intensive medical treatment.





Despite all of this, She still has a real chance to survive, But that chance depends on all of us.





We know that her recovery may take a considerable amount of time before she safely reaches the other side of this difficult journey. We have the determination and commitment to stay by her side until she recovers, and to make up for all the pain and suffering she endured alone. She is a truly brave dog.





She will need:





Regular blood tests and medical examinations, especially cancer monitoring tests (we have already completed the first one). The necessary medications. Surgery to remove both eyes. Spay surgery. Chemotherapy for her lymphoma. Continuous veterinary care until she fully recovers.





We cannot provide all of this on our own, If many people come together, each person's contribution may be small... but for her, it could mean a new life and a chance to survive.





Years of her life were stolen from her.





She was exploited until she lost both her health and her sight.





Please, let us not allow her to lose her last chance as well, Help us give her the life she has never known.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings her one step closer to healing and one step closer to the new beginning she truly deserves.



