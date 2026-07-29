URGENT: Save My Wife's Life - Kidney Failure





Your support....

I am desperately asking for your help to save my wife's life. She is currently hospitalized at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi, Kenya, fighting two life-threatening conditions.





HER MEDICAL CONDITION:

My wife has been diagnosed with Kidney Failure. All of her urinary tracts are completely blocked and she cannot urinate on her own.





She also has a severe Heart Condition. Her heart was so badly damaged that doctors had to perform surgery where her heart was cut in half, repaired with a stent, and reconstructed.





SHE IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION RIGHT NOW:

1. She has a severe blood infection that is spreading through her body

2. She requires blood transfusions every few days just to keep her alive

3. Doctors have ordered an urgent full body scan and immediate dialysis treatment

4. She needs months of hospitalization, heart medication, and ongoing care





THE COST OF HER LIFE:

The total hospital bill for her complete treatment is KSh 1,000,000 Kenyan Shillings = $7,700 USD.





We have sold everything we own. Our savings are completely gone. I am watching the mother of my children suffer in pain every single day, and I feel powerless as her husband.





Without this $7,700, the doctors cannot continue her life-saving treatment. This money will cover her dialysis, heart surgery, blood transfusions, medication, and hospital stay.





HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Please, if God puts it on your heart, donate any amount - $5, $10, $25, $50, $100. Every single dollar brings her closer to life.





If you cannot donate, please SHARE this campaign with your friends and PRAY for us. Your prayers give us strength.





TRANSPARENCY:

I will upload all hospital bills, doctor reports, and medical documents to prove this is 100% real. I will also post updates so you can see her progress.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking time to read this. May God bless you and your family abundantly for your kindness and generosity.