URGENT: Restoring Hope to Street Children -Uganda

Restoration Ark Uganda





Transforming Lives - Awakening Greatness





Safe Water - Food - Lodging - Health - Education - Transportation





With an abusive father at home, Cephas Wamala spent much of his time on the streets of Uganda as a boy, Now, as a 30-year-old avid follower of Jesus Christ, Cephas has made it his mission to bring help and hope to the hurting and broken street kids he encounters. His goal is to give these children the chance to get off the streets, bring them into a safe place, equip them with the Word of God, help them heal, redefine life, and discover the individual purpose and path God has for them.





This year, a suitable residence and property for RAU was located, and donations secured it for six months. Since then, the needs in the community have become even more urgent, with government utility shutdowns, and the daily discovery of new children and families who are struggling.





Along with his work with the children, Cephas helps a local carpenter when work is available, to help fund the needs of RAU. When Cephas has something, he shares it with others. In addition to serving the children, Cephas can also be found teaching the Bible and assisting those who are hurting in the community as well. As the number of children and families is growing, and the needs are significant, we've realized we need to reach out and give others a chance to participate in Cephas' dream as well!





Right now, the URGENT needs are:





Food

Medication, Emergency Medical Care when needed

School Fees & Supplies





We believe that God restores, and He does it through people!





"For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds," says the Lord.

(Jeremiah 30:17)





"As I have brought all this great calamity on this people, so I will bring on them all the good that I have promised them." (Jeremiah 32:42)





Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world. (James 1:27)





Your gift will go directly to:





Food

Rent & household needs

Urgent medication and clinic visits

Impending school fees, books, supplies, uniforms





RAU's calculated monthly goal is $12,444. NO GIFT is too small! Every $10, $25, $100 makes a difference!





Please DONATE today, PRAY for us, and SHARE this campaign. Together, we can bring healing, hope, and a future to these children!





Thank you for standing with Restoration Ark Uganda!





With love and gratitude,

The Team at Restoration Ark Uganda









Current registered children under the care of Restoration Ark Uganda:





Oasis

Grant

Daniel

Esther

Ryan

Kuteesa

Aloysius

Jonathan

Chosen

Emmanuel

Noreen

Nabachwa

Samantha

Johnson

Hillary

Yiga

Nakato

Able

Derrick

Kizza