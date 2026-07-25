Urgent Request for Support - Orthopedic Surgery As

Urgent Request for Support - Orthopedic Surgery Assistance





Dear [Sir/Ma],





I am writing with a humble and sincere heart to seek your urgent assistance.





Since November 3, 2021, I have been battling a severe tibia fracture. I have undergone five surgeries. While there has been some healing, the bone has not united properly. As a result, I am still unable to walk or return to work.





I do not have any underlying conditions such as diabetes or other illnesses that would complicate my recovery.





In my effort to get well, I have sold my land, car, and other properties to cover medical expenses. I am now financially exhausted. The cost of the required surgery is beyond my reach now, and the pain has become unbearable.





I strongly believe that with the right treatment, I can walk again and restore my life. I am kindly pleading for any form of support of 5m - financial, medical, or a referral to an agency, individual, or hospital that can assist with orthopedic surgery.





Thank you so much for your time, compassion, and the great work you do. May God bless and strengthen you.





Best regards,

Isaac Paul Olanrewaju

Phone: +234 913 898 8231

Email: isaackings23@gmail.com