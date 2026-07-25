Urgent Rent Help for a Student Facing Eviction

Hi, my name is Anelvy and I’m currently going through a really difficult time. I’m a student in Providence, Rhode Island, and I’ve been struggling to find a stable job despite applying everywhere and going to multiple interviews.





Right now, I’m behind on rent and at risk of losing my place. I don’t have family here in the U.S. who can support me, and I’ve been trying to handle everything on my own, but it’s become overwhelming. I’m doing everything I can to improve my situation — continuing my education, applying for jobs daily, and trying to stay positive — but I urgently need help to stay housed.





Any donations will go directly toward paying my rent and keeping a roof over my head while I continue searching for work. Even a small amount truly makes a difference for me right now.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this would also mean a lot.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. ❤️



