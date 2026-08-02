Urgent Rent for Displaced Family in Rafah

Hello, my name is fawze mohareb from Rafah, Gaza.





My home was completely destroyed. I cannot access my land and there is no work available.





My family and I are currently living in a tent and the conditions are unbearable. No safety, no privacy, and no basic necessities.





We urgently need $2000 every month to rent a small apartment to protect my family and give us basic dignity. Without this support, we have nowhere safe to go.





This campaign is for ongoing monthly rent. Your donation will directly help us pay rent and get out of the tent.





Any amount helps. Please donate and share. Thank you for standing with us.











