Urgent Rent Assistance

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to keeping a safe home for our family. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.





My name is Olayide Oladokun from Lagos,and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

Four months ago, I lost my job. Since then, I have been doing everything I can to provide for my family, using up all of my savings just to cover food, transportation, and other basic needs. Unfortunately, despite my efforts to find new work, we have reached a point where we can no longer keep up with our rent.

Our rent has now been overdue for two months. The grace period our landlord kindly gave us has expired, and we have been asked to vacate our two-bedroom apartment before the end of this weekend if we cannot make the payment.

I am seeking to raise ₦2,500,000 to pay the outstanding rent and secure a safe place for my family while I continue searching for stable employment. Having a roof over our heads will give us the stability we need to rebuild our lives.

No donation is too small. Every contribution, prayer, and act of kindness means more to us than words can express. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community would also be a tremendous blessing.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to give. May God richly bless you for your compassion and generosity.



