Urgent Relocation Fund

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out because my family is facing an urgent situation and we have to move very soon. I am a single parent living with my three young children, and unfortunately, I do not have a local family network to lean on for help right now.

Any support you can provide would mean the world to us. All funds raised will go directly toward securing a stable place for us to live and covering our rent for the first few months. This will give us a vital safety net while I look for a more stable, higher-paying job to replace my current commission-based income. Additionally, a portion of the funds will help cover daily transportation costs for the kids and me.

Even if you are unable to donate, keeping my family in your prayers would mean the world to us. Thank you so much for your kindness, thoughts, and support.