Urgent Relief Housing and 2012 Sonic Repair Fund

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for taking the time to visit my page. Reaching out for help like this is incredibly difficult for me, but I have hit a point where I simply cannot navigate this crisis alone.

Right now, I am dealing with severe PTSD and clinical depression. Because of these intense health challenges, I am currently unable to work as I focus on getting well, stabilizing my mental health, and navigating my recovery. While I am doing the hard work to heal, the financial bills haven't stopped, and I have hit an urgent wall.

I am currently facing eviction and desperately need help covering my rent. At the exact same time, my daily drive - a 2012 Chevy Sonic - is needing the front lower right ball joint repaired that I absolutely cannot afford. Without my car, I am completely stranded, isolated, and unable to get to my essential therapy sessions and medical appointments.

Our Financial Goal: $4,500 To be completely transparent about where your generous donations will go, here is the exact breakdown of what it will take to get through this month safely:

Rent Assistance: $3,600 To cover my housing for at least 3 months and keep a roof over my head. 2012 Chevy Sonic Repairs: $301.13 To fix the ball joint - front right lower ($131.91 +19.76 taxes) plus labour ($129.99 + $19.47 taxes) so I have safe, reliable transportation to appointments and visit my mom. Basic Living Expenses: $600 To help with utilities and groceries for at least 3 months while I am out of work.

If you are able to donate, even just a few dollars, you will be directly giving me the breathing room I need to focus on my mental health recovery without the terrifying fear of losing my home or being completely stranded.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link, or keeping me in your thoughts. Your kindness and support mean the absolute world to me during this dark chapter.

With immense gratitude,

Lindsey