GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Urgent Relief Housing and 2012 Sonic Repair Fund

Goal$3,500 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Posts

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsey Posts

Urgent Relief Housing and 2012 Sonic Repair Fund

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for taking the time to visit my page. Reaching out for help like this is incredibly difficult for me, but I have hit a point where I simply cannot navigate this crisis alone.

Right now, I am dealing with severe PTSD and clinical depression. Because of these intense health challenges, I am currently unable to work as I focus on getting well, stabilizing my mental health, and navigating my recovery. While I am doing the hard work to heal, the financial bills haven't stopped, and I have hit an urgent wall.

I am currently facing eviction and desperately need help covering my rent. At the exact same time, my daily drive - a 2012 Chevy Sonic - is needing the front lower right ball joint repaired that I absolutely cannot afford. Without my car, I am completely stranded, isolated, and unable to get to my essential therapy sessions and medical appointments.

Our Financial Goal: $4,500 To be completely transparent about where your generous donations will go, here is the exact breakdown of what it will take to get through this month safely:

  1. Rent Assistance: $3,600 To cover my housing for at least 3 months and keep a roof over my head.
  2. 2012 Chevy Sonic Repairs: $301.13 To fix the ball joint - front right lower ($131.91 +19.76 taxes) plus labour ($129.99 + $19.47 taxes) so I have safe, reliable transportation to appointments and visit my mom.
  3. Basic Living Expenses: $600 To help with utilities and groceries for at least 3 months while I am out of work.

If you are able to donate, even just a few dollars, you will be directly giving me the breathing room I need to focus on my mental health recovery without the terrifying fear of losing my home or being completely stranded.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link, or keeping me in your thoughts. Your kindness and support mean the absolute world to me during this dark chapter.

With immense gratitude,

Lindsey

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve